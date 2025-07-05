Bayern Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Amid Müller Uncertainty

München, Deutschland – The FC Bayern Munich will play against Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup this Saturday, July 5, 2025. Bayern aims to continue their pursuit for glory, but the match brings uncertainty for veteran player Thomas Müller.

The match is particularly critical for Müller as a loss could mark the end of his career at Bayern. Müller, 35, is under pressure following limited playing time; he has participated in every match but started only once. In the last match against Flamengo, he was substituted in the final minutes despite the team’s 4-2 victory.

Uli Hoeneß, a former Bayern president, has advised Müller to consider retirement. In a recent interview, Hoeneß reiterated, “I have always expressed my opinion that it would be better for him to stop.” Discussions surrounding Müller’s future have intensified, with a potential move to the MLS being speculated.

For the upcoming clash with PSG, Müller is expected to play a backup role. Bayern’s starting lineup features Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, and Harry Kane, among others. However, five players—Kane, Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Jonathan Tah, and Konrad Laimer—are at risk of suspension due to accumulating yellow cards.

The Club World Cup will continue to draw attention, especially with Bayern’s goal to reach the semifinals. On a separate note, Bayern sports director Max Eberl commented on the surprising contract extension of Nico Williams at Athletic Bilbao, which has stirred interest in the football community.

“We were keen, but when we heard the salary demands, we withdrew,” Eberl explained, highlighting Bayern’s financial strategy amid current market conditions.

As Bayern prepares for the decisive quarterfinal, the team’s dynamics and Müller’s future remain a focal point for fans and analysts alike.