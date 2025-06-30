Bayern Munich Defeats Flamengo 4-2 in Club World Cup Clash

MIAMI, Florida, June 29, 2025 (AP) — Bayern Munich advanced to the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup by defeating Flamengo 4-2 at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. The win sets up a clash with Paris Saint-Germain on July 5.

The match opened with an early lead for Bayern, beginning with an own goal from Erick Pulgar in the sixth minute, followed by a deflected shot that doubled their advantage shortly after. Flamengo’s Gerson cut the deficit to 2-1 with a long-range shot that found the net.

Despite Flamengo’s effort, Bayern regained their two-goal lead with a remarkable strike from Harry Kane in the 73rd minute. Jorginho added a penalty for Flamengo, but it was not enough to shift the momentum back in their favor.

Flamengo entered the match with an impressive 11-game unbeaten streak, but they struggled to maintain it against a Bayern side longing for redemption after their earlier group stage performance. Vincent Kompany made significant changes to the Bayern lineup, reinstating key players to strengthen their attack.

The Germans will now face PSG, fresh off a dominant 4-0 win over Inter Miami, illustrating the high stakes ahead. Coach Luis Enrique’s squad has proven their capability, and Bayern will need to bring their best effort to the upcoming challenge.

“We respect our next opponent,” said Bayern’s head coach. “PSG are a strong team, but we believe in our strategy.”