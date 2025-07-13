Bayern Munich Eyes New Attackers Amid Transfer Uncertainty

Munich, Germany – Bayern Munich is closely monitoring the transfer market but remains cautious about making moves for potential attackers. The club is considering a range of options, including Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku, but no offers have been made yet.

Sporting director Max Eberl has highlighted the team’s need for a left-wing player as they evaluate their strategy for the upcoming season. “We’re waiting for the right moment to act,” Eberl said. The team is also tracking other potential targets, like winger Luis Díaz from Liverpool, who commands a significant price tag of around €70 million.

Another option is RB Leipzig‘s Xavi Simons, but discussions have yet to yield results. Bayern’s transfer decisions will hinge on the potential outgoing movements, particularly the future of Kim Min-Jae, before they can reinforce their offensive line.

The ongoing offseason has been relatively quiet for Bayern since the start of July, with much speculation surrounding their next steps. With the team eliminated from the Club World Cup by Paris Saint-Germain, deeper issues may need to be addressed, including a leadership void as they prepare for the new season.

On other fronts, reports indicate Real Madrid will meet with Rodrygo’s representatives next week to discuss his future, while RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško has drawn attention from Al Hilal following Osimhen’s transfer to Galatasaray.

As the transfer window progresses, Bayern Munich fans await developments. They hope the management will bring in the much-needed talent to keep the team competitive in both domestic and international competitions.