Munich, Germany — Bayern Munich is at a turning point as the team approaches its final preseason match against VfB Stuttgart ahead of the Super Cup. Coach Vincent Kompany faces decisions on roster composition amid transfer talk and player injuries.

This week, rumors emerged that Bayern is interested in VfB Stuttgart’s star attacker Nick Woltemade. Stuttgart’s CEO Alexander Wehrle confirmed the team hopes to finalize any transfer details before the Super Cup kickoff on Saturday. “If you’re determined to sign a player, you would also have to be able to find a solution at this time,” he said. “By the latest until kick-off, everything should be clarified,” Wehrle told Stuttgarter Nachrichten.

Additionally, speculation surrounds Bayern’s search for marketing director Rouven Kasper, whose work at VfB Stuttgart has garnered attention. Stuttgart president Dietmar Allgaier acknowledged, “It would not be surprising if other clubs were interested in him.” However, he stated that Bayern has not made contact regarding Kasper’s potential departure.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich is working to manage injuries as players like Aleksandar Pavlović begin to return to training. Although Pavlović has progressed to ball work following recent eye surgery, he remains sidelined for about four more weeks, missing crucial early season matches.

Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito were also spotted training, with Davies expected to take additional time to recover from an ACL injury. The next few days are critical for Bayern as they prepare for the beginning of the new season.