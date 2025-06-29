Bayern Munich Faces Flamengo in FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Match

Miami, Florida – Bayern Munich prepares to face Flamengo in a FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 match at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 4 p.m. EST.

Under coach Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich hopes to bounce back after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Benfica. The German team, led by Harry Kane, is eyeing a place in the quarter-finals, where they could face Paris Saint-Germain or Inter Miami, depending on the outcomes of the other matches.

In the group stage, Bayern recorded a stunning 10-0 victory over Auckland City, followed by a 2-1 win against Boca Juniors, before finishing second in Group C due to their loss to Benfica.

On the other hand, Flamengo emerged strong from Group D, earning victories against Chelsea and Esperance, and holding LAFC to a 1-1 draw. With head coach Filipe Luís at the helm, they currently sit atop the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.

Bayern’s Kompany has confirmed the return of players like Kane, Michael Olise, and Joshua Kimmich to the starting lineup. Despite suffering a calf injury, Jamal Musiala may also have a role in the match if he passes fitness tests.

“Flamengo is a good team with quality players,” Kompany said. “We want to dominate the game and prevent them from finding rhythm.”

Flamengo, who won the Club World Cup in 2019, will look to capitalize on their strong form in both domestic and international play. Key players for Flamengo include Uruguayan attacker Giorgian de Arrascaeta, who has netted 13 goals this season.

“We respect Bayern,” said Flamengo coach Luís. “But we are confident that we can match them. We have experience and quality in our squad.”

This matchup marks the first competitive meeting between the two clubs, intensifying the stakes for this knockout round.

The game is critical for both teams. A win secures advancement to the quarter-finals and a step closer to the coveted trophy.