Sports
Bayern Munich Faces RB Leipzig in Bundesliga Opener
Munich, Germany — The Bundesliga 2025/26 season begins on Friday, August 22, with a clash between reigning champions Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. BST, or 12:00 a.m. IST on August 23.
Fans in India can watch the match live on Sony LIV and the Sony Sports Network. This matchup has been a competitive one, with Bayern winning 11 of their 22 encounters, while Leipzig has won just three.
Bayern Munich enters this season as the top favorite to retain the title under coach Vincent Kompany. Following a successful last season, the Bavarians started their campaign with a 2-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup. Key additions include Luis Diaz from Liverpool and Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen.
However, Bayern will be missing several players due to injuries, including Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies. Kompany expressed confidence in his team’s ability to perform despite these setbacks.
RB Leipzig, on the other hand, finished in 7th place last season and has undergone significant squad changes. New head coach Ole Werner aims to stabilize the team after losing key players during the summer transfer window. Leipzig recently secured a 4-2 victory over SV Sandhausen in the DFB Pokal, boosting their confidence as they face Bayern.
Werner highlighted the club’s determination to develop a cohesive team despite recent changes, stating, ‘Our aim this year is to take another step forward and we want to qualify for Europe again.’
The match represents a crucial opportunity for both teams to set a strong tone for the season. Bayern is keen to showcase its depth, while Leipzig looks to establish its new direction under Werner.
