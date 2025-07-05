Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown

Atlanta, Georgia — Bayern Munich will meet Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the quarterfinals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup today at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match kicks off at 5:00 PM EDT. Both teams are eager for victory after strong performances in the tournament so far.

Bayern Munich, led by coach Vincent Kompany, enters the match after a thrilling 4-2 win over Flamengo. Star striker Harry Kane has scored three goals in the tournament, boosting the team’s morale. With PSG ranked as the current UEFA Champions League holders, Kane recognizes the challenge ahead: “We know their qualities and have to be prepared. We can beat any opponents if we’re in top form,” he stated.

Jamal Musiala’s availability has been a topic of discussion as he recovers from an injury. Coach Kompany said, “We’ll see what his role will be. But he has trained over the last few days and is taking the right steps.” The decision on whether he will play could significantly affect Bayern’s tactics, especially against a defensively strong opponent like PSG.

Bayern’s captain, Manuel Neuer, also expressed confidence in the team’s abilities. “They certainly won’t be looking forward to playing us,” he said, emphasizing the competitive spirit that defines Bayern Munich. The team’s president, Herbert Hainer, echoed these sentiments: “Paris are undoubtedly one of the best teams in Europe, but we’re FC Bayern. We don’t need to hide from anyone.”

Prior to today’s match, Bayern players took a moment to honor the late Diogo Jota and his brother, who tragically passed away in an accident earlier in the week. The squad has remained focused on their goal of winning the Club World Cup, which they see as a significant opportunity for success this season.

In preparation for the standout matchup, Bayern has ramped up their training sessions in Atlanta. Players participated in lighter activities earlier this week but have since shifted back to intense training to sharpen their game for the highly anticipated contest against PSG.

As both teams prepare to clash, fans can expect a thrilling display of football from two of Europe’s elite clubs at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The outcome of this match could set the stage for the eventual champion of the tournament.