Sports
Bayern Munich Faces Travel Hurdles Ahead of Match Against Union Berlin
Berlin, Germany — Bayern Munich‘s travel plans took an unexpected turn as they prepare to face Union Berlin in the DFB-Pokal round of 16 at 8:45 PM tonight.
Coach Vincent Kompany and his team departed for Berlin after training on Tuesday afternoon. The team had planned to fly from Oberpfaffenhofen, a private airport about 30 kilometers from their training facility, using two private jets often booked for national games.
However, dense fog in the Munich area delayed their departure, according to reports from BILD. With the Oberpfaffenhofen airport unable to accommodate the planned takeoff time, Bayern had to reroute to Augsburg. The Augsburg airport is roughly 70 kilometers away and typically requires a longer travel time.
Finally, the team took off from Augsburg at 5:50 PM and 5:53 PM, reaching Schönhagen Airport near Trebbin, approximately one hour south of Berlin, an hour later.
After arriving in the capital, Bayern Munich settled into the five-star Ritz-Carlton hotel at Potsdamer Platz, where they will stay until Thursday morning. The team hopes that the journey will be the only rough patch they encounter in this away match.
In related news, the German Football Association (DFB) secured the right to host the UEFA Women’s EURO 2029, triumphing over joint bids from Denmark and Sweden as well as Poland. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin announced Germany as the host country at 4:35 PM today, sparking celebrations among the German delegation, including captain Giulia Gwinn and coach Christian Wück.
DFB President Bernd Neuendorf expressed pride and gratitude for the opportunity, emphasizing the importance and responsibility of hosting such a significant tournament. The DFB aims to attract over one million spectators to the matches, promising to work diligently toward this goal.
The 2029 tournament will mark Germany’s third time hosting the women’s European Championship, following successful events in 1989 and 2001. The DFB has identified eight potential venues: Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hannover, Köln, Leipzig, München, and Wolfsburg.
