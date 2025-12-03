Bayern Munich Faces Union Berlin in High-Stakes DFB-Pokal Clash

BERLIN, Germany — FC Bayern Munich will aim to avoid elimination from the DFB-Pokal when they face Union Berlin on December 3 at An der alten Försterei.

Following a 2-2 draw last month, Bayern has been analyzing their performance closely. In that match, Union Berlin showcased their potential by earning their first points against Bayern this season.

Union Berlin head coach Steffen Baumgart emphasized the gravity of this upcoming match. “It’s a highlight game. It’s about showing the best possible performance to have a chance to advance to the next round,” he said. “We want to defend well and use our strengths, especially in set pieces and transitions.”

Baumgart remains confident despite acknowledging Bayern’s quality, stating, “Bayern have only lost one game, and in my opinion, they were not the worse team. They remain just as strong as before.”

Bayern’s Vincent Kompany has praised his squad, particularly the contributions from young attacker Lennart Karl. Meanwhile, captain Manuel Neuer returns after serving a red card suspension, which adds strength to their lineup.

Bayern has not been eliminated in the Round of 16 since 2006 and will look to maintain that proud record. They have enjoyed a robust season so far, recently beating Freiburg 6-2.

Union Berlin comes into this match after defeating FC Gütersloh and Arminia Bielefeld to reach this stage. With a midtable position in the Bundesliga, they’ll look to channel their home-field advantage into a historic win.

Date: Wednesday, December 3

Time: 8:45 PM local (2:45 PM EST)

TV/streaming: ESPN+