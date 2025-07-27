Bayern Munich to Make Improved Bid for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz

HONG KONG — Bayern Munich is preparing to submit an improved bid to sign Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, sources told Football Insider on July 25, 2025.

The Bundesliga club had an initial offer of £58.6 million for the Colombian international rejected earlier this month. However, Bayern remains determined to acquire Diaz and hopes to reach an agreement soon.

Sources indicate that their next offer, which will include add-ons, is likely to exceed £60 million. Liverpool has privately stated that bids around £69 million could persuade them to sell, especially since Diaz reportedly wants to leave.

Diaz was not included in Liverpool’s lineup during a 4-2 pre-season friendly loss against AC Milan in Hong Kong, as manager Arne Slot commented on the rumors surrounding his future. “There are a lot of rumours around him lately and I cannot go into that,” Slot said. “He’s training really well with us but we’ve decided for now not to play him yet.”

Since arriving at Liverpool from Porto in January 2022 for an initial £37 million, Diaz has been a key player, helping the team win the Premier League title during the 2024-25 season. With Liverpool also signing forwards Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike this summer, coupled with interest in Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, the team is in a position to negotiate.

As Bayern’s intensified efforts continue, they see Diaz as a major target and believe a transfer can be reached soon. The next few days will be crucial as discussions progress, and it remains to be seen whether Bayern’s renewed proposal will be accepted.