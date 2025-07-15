Bayern Munich Offers €67.5M for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Rejected

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – Bayern Munich has submitted a formal proposal to sign winger Luis Diaz from Liverpool, worth €67.5 million (£58.6 million, $78.8 million), as reported on July 15, 2025. Liverpool promptly rejected the offer, valuing the 28-year-old Colombian international at approximately €100 million.

The former Porto player is currently in the last two years of his contract with Liverpool, and despite this, the club’s officials have maintained that Diaz is not for sale. He has expressed a desire to leave, which has attracted interest from several clubs, including Barcelona.

Liverpool’s head of recruitment, Richard Hughes, is reportedly under no pressure to extend Diaz’s contract, which runs until 2027. “He is an important part of our plans,” a club source stated. Liverpool believes that Diaz’s contributions are crucial to their squad for next season.

Diaz joined Liverpool in January 2022 for an initial fee of £37.5 million, a figure that could rise to £50 million with add-ons. Since then, he has made 148 appearances, scoring 41 goals and assisting 23 others across all competitions. In the 2024-25 season, he played a vital role in helping Liverpool win the Premier League, netting 17 goals.

Despite the recent bid from Bayern, the team does not appear willing to negotiate for less than their valuation. “If Bayern wants to talk, they need to reconsider their offer,” a source close to the situation remarked. Furthermore, Liverpool has received interest from several clubs but remains firm on their stance regarding Diaz.

The situation remains fluid as Bayern Munich prepares a new offer for the player. They are in the market for a left-wing attacker and see Diaz as a priority. Whether Liverpool will entertain a higher bid is still uncertain, especially as they seek to bolster their own squad.

As the transfer window progresses, it appears that for now, Liverpool is intent on keeping Luis Diaz, despite his expressed desire to leave. The next few weeks will be crucial in determining the outcome of this potential transfer.