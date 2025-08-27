Bayern Munich Prepares for DFB-Pokal Clash Against Wehen Wiesbaden

WIESBADEN, Germany — Bayern Munich travels to Wiesbaden today to face SV Wehen Wiesbaden in the opening round of the DFB-Pokal. This match, scheduled for 8:45 PM local time (2:45 PM EST), comes after Bayern’s impressive 6-0 win over RB Leipzig in their Bundesliga opener.

Head coach Vincent Kompany expressed some uncertainty about Wiesbaden’s exact location but acknowledged their potential danger, stating, “I know it’s close to Frankfurt, but I have to look for it geographically first.” He highlighted the team’s strong counterattacking capabilities.

SV Wehen Wiesbaden currently sits in sixth place in the 3. Liga, with a record of 1 win, 1 loss, and 1 draw so far this season. The team features some former players from Bayern’s academy, which adds an intriguing dynamic to the match.

In the past, Bayern has faced early exits in the DFB-Pokal, notably losing to lower-division teams like Holstein Kiel in 2021. Wehen’s sporting director Uwe Stöver, who led Kiel during that upset, noted that lower-division teams can produce surprising outcomes.

<p“They have players who have a feel for the space. That’s why they’re dangerous. Of course, we’re the favorites,” Kompany added, underscoring his respect for the opponent. He emphasized the team's eagerness to advance in the tournament, saying, “The desire to get to Berlin for the DFB-Pokal final is huge.”

Fans should expect a mix of familiar faces and younger talent on the field as Bayern looks to rotate their squad, aiming to manage player fitness amidst a busy schedule. Jonas Urbig is likely to start in goal in place of captain Manuel Neuer, who is being rested.

Bayern aims to maintain their positive momentum and secure a victory to prevent any upset against a team looking to make a mark in the cup. As the match draws near, supporters are eager to see how the Bavarians perform in this historical tournament.