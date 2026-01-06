Bayern Munich and Salzburg Clash in January Friendly

WALS-SIEZENHEIM, Austria — Bayern Munich faces Red Bull Salzburg in a mid-season friendly match on January 6, 2026, as they prepare for their Bundesliga campaign resumption. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. CET at the Red Bull Arena, with 25,000 fans expected to attend.

Bayern Munich enters the match off a strong finish to 2025, going unbeaten in their last 15 Bundesliga matches. The defending champions have only lost once in all competitions this season. Head coach Vincent Kompany anticipates his team continuing this success as they strive for dominance in the new year, particularly with the return of key players such as left-back Alphonso Davies.

Despite some high-profile absences, Bayern’s star striker Harry Kane will likely lead the line. He has scored 19 goals this season and recently achieved his 100th Bundesliga goal contribution. However, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and fellow teammates Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich are unavailable due to injury rehabilitation.

RB Salzburg, meanwhile, sits atop the Austrian Bundesliga with a three-point lead. However, they have struggled in the UEFA Europa League, exiting early after winning only one of six group-stage matches. Head coach Thomas Letsch noted that his team is in a better position than when they last faced Bayern, where they suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat in a friendly last January.

The match will mark another opportunity for former Bayern player Frans Krätzig to face his old club, further intensifying the friendly clash. Salzburg is expected to have key players such as Serbian striker Ratkov, who has shown strong form this season with 5 goals and 1 assist in the domestic league.

This friendly serves as an essential preparation for both teams as they look to regain competitive rhythm after a short break. Bayern will return to Bundesliga action at home against Wolfsburg on January 11, while Salzburg will play their next league match on February 6.