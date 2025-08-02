Bayern Munich Set to Debut New Signing Luis Díaz Against Lyon

MUNICH, Germany — Bayern Munich will likely showcase new signing Luis Díaz alongside Harry Kane in their pre-season friendly against Olympique Lyon at Allianz Arena on Saturday, August 2. This matchup marks an opportunity for Bayern to rebuild their attacking lineup following the summer departures of Leroy Sané and Thomas Müller, as well as the injury to Jamal Musiala.

Díaz, who recently completed his transfer from Liverpool, has trained over the summer and is expected to be fit enough to participate in the game. His performance could offer insight into how Bayern coach Vincent Kompany plans to fill Musiala’s void in the squad.

Bayern is coming off a shortened pre-season, having only resumed training after the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. This friendly serves as a crucial preparation as they work toward a full-speed start to the upcoming season.

Historically, Bayern has faced Lyon nine times in the Champions League, securing five wins and two draws. Notably, Bayern triumphed in both of their last meetings in 2010 and 2020 during the semi-finals.

Lyon’s roster features former Bayern midfielder Corentin Tolisso, who enjoyed a successful five-year tenure with the club, winning multiple titles including the Champions League. Tolisso will be a focal point as Lyon enters the match after recently avoiding relegation from Ligue 1.

The game was delayed by ten minutes due to the Bayern players arriving late. The new kick-off time will be 15:40 CEST, and the match could provide an exciting first look at how Díaz integrates into Bayern’s lineup. Additionally, Bayern will face Grasshopper Zurich and Tottenham Hotspur in upcoming friendlies.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund has also discussed the development of players like Díaz, who aims to leave his mark in his new home. ‘I want to help my new team with my way of playing football and my character,’ Díaz stated after his signing.