Bayeux Tapestry to Return to Britain After 900 Years

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) – France will lend the Bayeux Tapestry to Britain, marking the first return of this 11th-century masterpiece across the English Channel in over 900 years. This gesture comes as part of a diplomatic visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to celebrate improved relations between the UK and France following Brexit.

On Tuesday, British Culture Minister Lisa Nandy and French Culture Minister Rachida Dati will announce the historic agreement. In exchange for the tapestry, Britain will loan France valuable Anglo-Saxon and Viking artifacts.

The Bayeux Tapestry, measuring 70 meters in length, is believed to have been created by English artisans. It tells the story of the Norman invasion of England in 1066, famously depicting the moment King Harold was struck in the eye by an arrow. After the conquest, the tapestry was taken to France, where it has resided at the Bayeux Museum in Normandy since 1983.

Nicholas Cullinan, director of the British Museum, praised the tapestry as one of the world’s key cultural artifacts, highlighting its significance in illustrating the historical ties between Britain and France. The artwork will be displayed at the British Museum from September 2026 to July 2027, while the Bayeux Museum undergoes renovations.

In addition to the tapestry, the British Museum will lend France’s Sutton Hoo collection, which includes metalwork and artifacts from the Anglo-Saxon period, as well as the Lewis Chessmen, a treasured set of chess pieces discovered in Scotland.

The return of the tapestry is seen as a significant moment in cultural exchange, particularly with the upcoming 1,000th anniversary of William the Conqueror‘s birth in 2027. George Osborne, chair of the British Museum trustees, likened the exhibition to past blockbuster shows and emphasized its potential to attract thousands of visitors.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy called the loan a representation of the enduring relationship between Britain and France, discussing shared history cultivated over generations. The idea for the tapestry’s loan was proposed back in 2018 by President Macron and former Prime Minister Theresa May. Now, this collaboration has finally come to fruition.

The Bayeux Tapestry is unique in its composition, featuring 58 scenes and more than 600 characters. It serves as both an artistic masterpiece and a detailed account of life during the medieval period, inspiring artists and historians alike. As the anticipation builds for its return, many, especially students, are eager to witness this historical work.