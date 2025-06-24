Baylor’s V.J. Edgecombe Aims for NBA After Strong College Season

RALEIGH, N.C. — Baylor guard V.J. Edgecombe hopes to make a significant impact in the NBA after his standout season in college basketball. During the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 21, 2025, Edgecombe demonstrated his skills against Mississippi State.

The 6-foot-4 guard, who was ranked as the No. 4 high school recruit last year, showcased his athleticism and versatility on the court, even contributing defensively with steals and blocks. He averaged modest shooting percentages in college but remains a player with high potential.

Statistical models and evaluations from scouts describe Edgecombe as a player with a moderate floor and a high ceiling, drawing comparisons to 2023 NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell. While he may not replicate Mitchell’s immediate success, analysts agree that Edgecombe possesses the competitive drive to excel in the professional arena.

As the NBA Draft approaches, speculation surrounds whether Edgecombe, who is predicted to be a top-five pick, will be available when the Utah Jazz select at No. 5. If he is, many analysts agree that the Jazz should draft him.

While the Jazz are also considering other top prospects, including Tre Johnson and Kon Knueppel, Edgecombe’s unique skill set puts him in contention for their pick. His blend of athleticism and a strong work ethic could provide the Jazz with a valuable asset.

Draft analysts have noted that Edgecombe’s impressive performance during pre-draft interviews and workouts further strengthens his position in this year’s draft.

Whether Edgecombe goes fifth overall or has to wait a bit longer, his journey from high school sensation to professional basketball player is a testament to his dedication and talent.