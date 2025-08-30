WACO, Texas — Baylor University football fans can look forward to a unique experience at the season opener against Auburn on August 30 at McLane Stadium. The game will host a special halftime drone show, marking the first of its kind at a Baylor event.

The ten-minute drone show, sponsored by TFNB Your Bank for Life, will incorporate 400 drones. It is set to begin near the end of the Golden Wave Marching Band’s performance during halftime. Kickoff against Auburn is scheduled for 7 p.m.

This innovative approach comes amid discussions around safety and noise concerns related to traditional fireworks. Many cities have started replacing fireworks with drone light shows, citing issues such as the loud noise disturbing veterans with PTSD and pets who are frightened by the booming sounds.

“The drone show is a fantastic alternative that is visually stunning without the downsides of fireworks,” said a Baylor spokesperson. “We’re excited to offer this new experience to our fans.”

In recent years, lawmakers and organizations have been strict about illegal fireworks usage in various regions. Authorities are now employing drones with night vision to monitor and record illegal activities, assisting in prosecutions.

The shift toward drone shows is also being welcomed by pet owners who have found fireworks stressful for their animals. Many are adapting their pets’ experiences during events by creating sound-proof spaces and using calming techniques.

As the Baylor versus Auburn game approaches, fans are eager to witness both the game and the debut of this remarkable drone show.