Baylor Hosts Houston in Big 12 Showdown on November 29

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears will host the Houston Cougars in a highly anticipated Big 12 football matchup on Saturday, November 29, 2025. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium.

Baylor, currently standing at a record of 5-6, is hoping to turn their season around against the 8-3 Cougars. The Bears have faced a tough season but look to leverage their home advantage in this crucial game.

The Houston Cougars, ranked higher in the conference, come to Waco seeking their ninth win of the season. Both teams have been preparing hard for this rivalry clash, and kickoff promises to be electrifying.

For fans wanting to catch the action live, the game will be broadcast on TNT. Additionally, streaming options are available on platforms like ESPN+ and Fubo, which gives viewers a chance to tune in without traditional cable.

The point spread for the game favors the Cougars at -2.5, with an over/under set at 57.5, creating an exciting betting environment for both teams’ supporters this Saturday.

This matchup not only holds significance in terms of rivalry but also impacts the standings in the Big 12 as the season nears its conclusion.