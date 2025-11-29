Sports
Baylor Running Back Caden Knighten Injured During Game Against Houston
WACO, Texas – Baylor University’s freshman running back Caden Knighten suffered a lower back injury during Saturday’s game against Houston. The injury occurred late in the third quarter as Knighten attempted to gain extra yardage, colliding with a Houston defender.
Trainers evaluated Knighten on the field before placing him on a stretcher. As he was being carted off, he gave a thumbs-up to the crowd and was seen speaking with medical personnel.
Before his injury, Knighten had a promising performance, rushing for 22 yards on eight carries. His increased role in the game came as Baylor, with a 5-6 record, aimed to secure bowl eligibility with a victory against Houston.
Fans and teammates were visibly concerned for Knighten as information about his condition is awaited. This story will be updated as more details become available.
