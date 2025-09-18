BBC’s ‘Human’ Explores Roots of Homo Sapiens and Their Journey

LOS ANGELES, CA — The new BBC series “Human” embarks on an exploration of humanity’s origins, showcasing how Homo sapiens emerged from Africa around 300,000 years ago. Hosted by paleoanthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi, the five-part series premieres on PBS’s “Nova” on September 17.

Al-Shamahi travels to various global locations, including Morocco, Namibia, and Turkey, as she investigates the remnants of ancient human species. She emphasizes that Homo sapiens were not alone in their early existence, sharing the Earth with at least six other human species, such as Neanderthals and Homo erectus.

In her journey, Al-Shamahi examines archaeological sites, showcasing important discoveries like the Ihroud 1 skull, which challenges traditional timelines of human evolution. The skull, dated over 350,000 years old, suggests that humanity’s history is more complex than previously thought.

“It’s a captivating story,” Al-Shamahi said in an interview. “How did we, among many human species, become the ones to survive?”

The series highlights not just discoveries of fossils and tools, but the evolution of cooperative behaviors among human groups. Al-Shamahi argues that this cooperation enabled human advancements in technology and culture.

Throughout the episodes, Al-Shamahi captivates viewers with her charisma, making science accessible and engaging. From discovering ancient tools to discussing the implications of ritualistic behaviors in prehistoric humans, her narrative invites audiences to consider the humanity’s shared past.

“I hope viewers understand we’re a product of a myriad of factors, including cooperation and maybe just a bit of luck,” she stated.

With its stunning visuals and the thrill of uncovering the past, “Human” promises to challenge viewers’ perceptions of history and humanity itself.