Business
BBC Surpasses Diversity Spending Goals by £60 Million
LONDON, England — The BBC has exceeded its creative targets by £60 million ($80 million) for the year ending March 31, 2025, according to its recent commissioning report. The broadcaster reported spending a total of £140 million on programs that fulfill its creative diversity objectives, far surpassing its goal of £80 million.
Jessica Schibli, the BBC’s Head of Creative Diversity, attributes this increase to a more integrated approach within the commissioning process. “We are now involved in greenlight meetings that traditionally took place between the commissioner and the independent producer,” Schibli said. “That makes us all accessible. It means we’re not just setting targets for indies but the conversation is happening at the point of commission.”
This commitment to diversity was initiated following the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, where the BBC pledged to invest £112 million over three years. This target was later surpassed, with expenditures reaching £243 million overall.
Schibli highlighted the proactive measures her six-member team has taken over the past year. They have organized webinars and Q&As for producers struggling to find underrepresented talent. Additionally, £2.3 million has been allocated to a diverse development fund aimed at supporting independent producers.
“We are starting to build a network we want to share with producers,” she noted. For instance, if someone expresses difficulty in finding a disabled director, the team can now recommend candidates who meet those criteria.
For the first time, the BBC also reported a £1.3 million investment to enhance accessibility on TV sets for disabled viewers. This measure aims to ensure equity in representation, responding to demands voiced at the Edinburgh TV Festival in 2021.
However, challenges remain. The upcoming requirement for 20% of individuals on each BBC production to be from ethnically diverse, disabled, or lower socioeconomic backgrounds is expected to be enforced soon, with the goal of reaching closer to 100% participation.
“We have an escalation process in place when targets are not met,” a BBC spokesperson said. Despite facing criticism over its news coverage, Schibli emphasized that the pursuit of diversity remains a priority. “Reflecting and serving all audiences is part of our absolute existential role,” she added.
