BCCI’s Surprise Selection: No Vice-Captain for Bangladesh Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 16-man squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, raising eyebrows with the decision not to name a vice-captain. Jasprit Bumrah, who was previously appointed vice-captain during the England Test series, remains in the squad but without a designated role as the deputy.

This decision has created considerable discussion among fans and experts alike, particularly given Bumrah’s established leadership presence within the team alongside other potential candidates such as KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Virat Kohli. However, none of these players will hold the vice-captaincy for the upcoming fixtures against Bangladesh.

The BCCI has not provided an explanation for this omission, and questions are expected to be addressed by India’s captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir at the press conference ahead of the Test series.

Additionally, the squad features the return of wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who has been sidelined for nearly 20 months due to injuries. Virat Kohli’s inclusion is also significant, as he returns after missing the earlier series against England. Meanwhile, uncapped left-arm fast bowler Yash Dayal has received his first call-up following his impressive performances.

While Mohammed Shami remains absent due to his ongoing recovery, Bumrah’s inclusion is especially crucial given his status as one of India’s premier fast bowlers. The team management had previously hinted at a slower return for Bumrah, prioritizing his fitness for upcoming series against more challenging opponents.