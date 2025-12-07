BCS Computer Rankings Update Ahead of College Football Playoff Selection Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With the College Football Playoff Selection Sunday approaching, discussions are heating up about which teams will make the postseason. A dive into the old BCS computer rankings reveals an alternate narrative on team valuations.

I analyzed the six computer rankings that were used during the BCS era — including Anderson & Hester, Richard Billingsley, Colley Matrix, Kenneth Massey, Jeff Sagarin, and Peter Wolfe. Each ranking was given equal weight to understand how the playoff contenders might shape up under the old system.

The re-ranked top 15 teams are: 1. Ohio State, 2. Indiana, 3. Oregon, 4. Georgia, 5. Ole Miss, 6. Texas A&M, 7. Texas Tech, 8. Alabama, 9. BYU, 10. Notre Dame, 11. Oklahoma, 12. Vanderbilt, 13. Miami (FL), 14. Utah, and 15. Texas.

Tonight, the College Football Playoff Committee is expected to release another key ranking ahead of the 12-team playoff announcement on Sunday. Last season’s decisions were straightforward, with teams from the Big Ten and SEC generally filling the brackets. This year, however, the committee faces significant challenges with more teams vying for spots.

One prime debate will involve 10-2 Notre Dame and 10-2 Miami. Miami won their earlier matchup but faltered twice in the ACC. Meanwhile, Notre Dame, after initial losses, has won all subsequent games. Last week’s ranking had Notre Dame at 9 and Miami at 12.

The selection committee’s decisions seem even tougher this year, with a variety of strong candidates like Alabama, which is competing in the SEC Championship, and 10-2 Oklahoma, who beat LSU last week.

Vanderbilt’s recent notable win puts them in contention, while BYU, with an 11-1 record, is facing a crucial Big 12 Championship game that could confirm their playoff entry.

Additionally, 10-2 Utah and 9-3 Texas are also in the mix, with Texas recently defeating Texas A&M. Analysts debate whether Texas deserves a higher ranking given their losses, especially as they played tough opponents.

Tonight’s rankings will clarify the committee’s stance and set the stage for the final selection next Sunday. Regardless of the outcome, the process is sure to spark heated discussions among fans and analysts about deserving teams.