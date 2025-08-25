The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri Addresses Syd and Carmy’s Chemistry

LOS ANGELES, CA – Ayo Edebiri, star of FX‘s popular series The Bear, recently discussed her character Syd’s relationship with co-star Jeremy Allen White‘s character, Carmy. In an interview, Edebiri emphasized the importance of professionalism in their roles, expressing that it would be ‘crazy’ for the two to pursue a romantic relationship.

Since the show’s inception, fans have speculated about a potential romance between Syd and Carmy. Edebiri addressed this phenomenon, stating, ‘I feel like we’ve been saying since [Season] 1, but I don’t know if people are starting to believe us now.’ She noted that while the chemistry is palpable, it’s crucial to focus on their professional growth within the restaurant.

According to Edebiri, if a romance were to develop, it would detract from the narrative the show has been building. ‘That man is crazy and that girl is a bad communicator! The restaurant would blow up in like three seconds if anything ever happened,’ she quipped. Edebiri’s comments reflect her understanding of the characters’ complexities and the risks of blurring professional boundaries.

The Bear, created by Christopher Storer, follows Carmy as he returns to his Chicago neighborhood to run his family’s sandwich shop after his brother Mikey‘s death. Edebiri plays Syd, a sous-chef who supports Carmy in transforming the eatery into a fine dining experience.

Earlier seasons included Carmy’s past romantic entanglement with childhood friend Claire, portrayed by Molly Gordon. Their relationship was a focal point until they broke up in Season 2, leaving unresolved feelings as Claire returns in Season 4.

After the premiere of Season 4 in June, FX confirmed the renewal for Season 5 in July, ensuring fans will continue to follow the culinary drama.