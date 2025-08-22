The Bear Faces Emmy Drop Amid Competition for Best Actor

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The Emmy nominations for Hulu‘s series The Bear saw a significant decline this year, reflecting the industry’s changing tastes. Jeremy Allen White, who previously won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in both 2023 and 2024, is now expected to lose his title at the upcoming Emmy Awards on September 14.

White’s chances appear dim as industry analysts and viewers point towards Seth Rogen as a front-runner, recognized for his nuanced performance in The Studio. “It’s hard to predict who will win, but Rogen seems to have captured the audience’s interest this season,” said online entertainment writer Jake Reynolds.

The polling data shows a divided audience, with fans voicing their opinions on social media. Some believe that Martin Short and Jason Segel are also serious contenders, given their performances in Only Murders in the Building and Shrinking. “I think Short has a real shot this time,” commented fan Maria Lopez. “His timing is just perfect, and the Academy loves him.”

Despite continued praise for The Bear, critics argue that it does not fit neatly into the comedy category. Several viewers expressed that it leans more towards a black comedy, which may affect its standing in Emmy discussions. One viewer stated, “The Bear is not a comedy; it has comedic elements but is largely dramatic. White should have been nominated in the drama category instead,” highlighting ongoing debates about genre classification.

As Emmy night approaches, fans are invited to vote for their favorites, with discussions emphasizing the unpredictability of the winner in such a highly contested category. With the clock ticking down to the event, many are eager to see who will emerge victorious.