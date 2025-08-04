Bear Gulch Fire Forces Evacuations Near Lake Cushman

OLYMPIC NATIONAL FOREST, Wash. — The Bear Gulch Fire, which ignited on July 6 near Mount Rose, has expanded to 4,760 acres with only 3% containment, according to officials on August 3.

The fire, believed to be human-caused, is raging in difficult terrain, making firefighting efforts challenging. Fire crews are working around the clock to protect vital structures and resources in the area.

Firefighters have implemented measures such as installing sprinkler systems around vulnerable cabins and removing flammable materials. Increased humidity has momentarily moderated fire growth, but strong firefighting operations continue.

As of Monday, crews are enhancing road systems to create defensible spaces and using drones for reconnaissance. Helicopters are also being deployed to assist firefighting efforts.

Residents in the area face mandatory evacuations, with the Dry Creek Trail and Staircase Campground under a Level 3 evacuation order, meaning immediate departure is required. Meanwhile, areas south of Dry Creek are under a Level 2 “BE SET” notice.

Lake Cushman is closed to all recreational use, impacting public access in conjunction with firefighting strategies. Moreover, campfires are prohibited throughout Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park.

Road, trail, and campground closures are extensive for public safety, with officials urging residents to prepare emergency kits and review evacuation plans as conditions may worsen. Fire activity increased recently, attributed to dry, hot weather causing flames to crown in tree canopies.

Fire officials anticipate the blaze will persist until the arrival of fall rains and snow. The fire has already crossed significant geographic features like the Copper Creek and North Fork Skokomish River, compounding its threat.

Authorities are seeking public assistance in investigating the fire’s cause and are warning against flying drones near the area to ensure the safety of aerial firefighting operations.

Air quality has been affected in surrounding communities due to smoke, and local air quality conditions are being monitored regularly.