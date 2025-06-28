The Bear’s New Season Blends Classic Rock with Kitchen Drama

CHICAGO, IL — The fourth season of FX‘s acclaimed series The Bear premiered on June 26, 2025, featuring a rich soundtrack that resonates with both nostalgia and drama. The season showcases music from iconic artists such as Led Zeppelin, R.E.M., and Taylor Swift.

Each episode unfolds as Carmy Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, navigates the challenges of running his late brother’s sandwich shop in Chicago. Music plays a vital role in setting the tone of the show. The first episode opens with a Led Zeppelin track that perfectly aligns with the chaotic yet passionate atmosphere of the kitchen.

Throughout the season, the soundtracks from the likes of The Pretenders and The Ronettes reinforce the emotional beats, such as a poignant conversation between characters Richie and Tiffany, portrayed by Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Gillian Jacobs.

The show’s creators have meticulously integrated music to enhance the storytelling. For instance, a serene moment showcasing Sydney, played by Ayo Edebiri, prepares a dish while St. Vincent‘s hauntingly beautiful “Slow Disco” underscores the scene.

All ten episodes of season four dropped on June 26, amplifying the excitement around the show. Notable cast members include Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Abby Elliott. The season continues to explore the family dynamics within the Berzatto clan, setting up future storylines while deepening existing character arcs.

As the pressure to succeed mounts, the characters confront their struggles, from family disputes to business hurdles. Amid this backdrop, striking musical choices weave seamlessly into the narrative, reminding viewers that while the kitchen is chaotic, there’s a deeper emotional world at stake.

With a blend of comedy and drama, The Bear’s season four not only captivates its audience with compelling performances but also with its rich tapestry of musical accomplishments. As the series progresses, fans eagerly await the potential for a fifth season.