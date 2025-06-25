FX’s ‘The Bear’ Returns: Pregnant Abby Elliott on Culinary Challenges

Chicago, IL — FX‘s acclaimed series ‘The Bear‘ is set to debut its fourth season, enthralling fans once more with its focus on culinary delights and the challenges faced by its characters. One standout moment from Season 2, titled ‘Omelette’, left viewers craving the depicted dish, which features eggs, Boursin cheese, and chives.

In ‘Omelette’, actress Abby Elliott portrays Natalie, nicknamed Sugar, who is pregnant and navigating a hectic day at the restaurant. During a conversation with her colleague Sydney Adamu, played by Ayo Edebiri, Sugar expresses her hunger, prompting Syd to whip up a meal. Despite the dish’s allure on screen, Elliott revealed to CinemaBlend that, surprisingly, her pregnancy affected her ability to appreciate it fully.

‘I couldn’t enjoy the omelet as much as I’d hoped,’ Elliott said. ‘It’s funny how pregnancy can change your taste buds.’ Her personal experience highlights a common occurrence for expectant mothers who may find certain foods unappealing.

While Elliott had a different reaction at the time of filming, she eventually made the omelet at home and enjoyed it. ‘I’m glad I got to recreate it,’ she added.

The show’s portrayal of food and the hard work of its cast, who engage with culinary producers, has consistently impressed viewers. The upcoming season promises to deliver even more mouthwatering meals as the characters face heightened challenges.

Trailers for the new season suggest that the team will be tasked with making the restaurant profitable under tight deadlines. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the Emmy-winning show, especially after mixed reviews of its previous season.

‘The Bear’ premieres on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Hulu. As anticipation builds, viewers can expect not just culinary spectacles but also the journey of Sugar balancing her responsibilities as a business manager and a new mother.