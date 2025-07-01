The Bear Returns: Season 4 Showcases Chicago’s Culinary Scene

CHICAGO, IL — Hulu‘s acclaimed series The Bear launched its fourth season on June 25, drawing viewers back into the chaotic world of fine dining set against Chicago‘s vibrant culinary landscape. This season showcases the transformation of an Italian beef shop into a world-class restaurant as Carmy Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, navigates his challenges.

Returning characters, including Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), grapple with the pressures of running a kitchen. As they strive to impress critics, including a pivotal review from the Chicago Tribune, tensions rise. The ringing of the ticket machine fills the air, reminding cooks of the relentless pace of the restaurant business.

The inclusion of real Chicago landmarks enhances the show’s authenticity. In early episodes, Richie visits J&M Tap, a dive bar in Ukrainian Village, while Sweeps receives wine advice from Master Sommelier Alpana Singh at her restaurant. Shots of the city’s skyline and local haunts punctuate the series, reinforcing Chicago’s role in the narrative.

A memorable scene features Sydney contemplating her future on the shores of Lake Michigan, highlighting the city’s iconic waterfront. Other local favorites, like Pequod’s and Kasama, make appearances, illustrating Chicago’s diverse food options, from deep-dish pizza to gourmet breakfast sandwiches.

Despite the pressures depicted, The Bear does not shy away from showing the messiness of kitchen life. A chaotic scene featuring overwhelming orders depicts the stress many chefs and line cooks face. The show succeeds in pulling audiences into this atmosphere, prompting conversations among industry professionals and fans alike, many of whom relate to the struggles showcased on screen.

As this season unfolds, viewers witness Carmy’s evolution as a leader. The narrative focuses not just on culinary excellence but also on addressing workplace dynamics and changing the harmful culture often portrayed in restaurant environments.

The Bear is once again stirring up excitement among both fans and industry insiders. Those engrossed in the series find themselves reflecting on their own experiences in kitchens, further blurring the lines between fiction and reality.