The Bear Season 4 Features Impressive Cast Of Surprising Guest Stars

LOS ANGELES, CA — FX/Hulu’s restaurant dramedy, The Bear, has once again dazzled audiences with its fourth season, which premiered on June 26, 2025. This season boasts a tantalizing mix of returning favorites and notable new guest stars.

The story follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, as he attempts to revive his late brother’s sandwich shop in Chicago. Season 4 features a byzantine plot intertwined with the restaurant’s growth and the character’s personal journeys.

One of the major highlights of this season is the memorable guest appearances. Brie Larson stars as Francine “Francie” Fak, intensifying her rivalry with Natalie, played by Abby Elliott. Meanwhile, comedy legend Rob Reiner joins the cast as Albert, a mentor to Ebraheim, portrayed by Edwin Lee Gibson.

Carmy continues to grapple with his past, especially with the shadow of his late brother, Mikey, masterfully portrayed by Jon Bernthal, who appears in flashbacks. The growth of their relationship unfolds as moments between them reveal their shared dreams and strained family dynamics.

Returning characters also bring fresh developments this season. Jamie Lee Curtis reprised her role as Donna, Carmy’s mother, who has embarked on a path of sobriety and self-improvement. Her journey culminates in a heartfelt reconciliation with Carmy, which reflects the show’s emphasis on healing and family.

Meanwhile, the wedding of Carmy’s sister-in-law, Tiffany, portrayed by Gillian Jacobs, acts as a pivotal event that brings together familiar faces while deepening ongoing rivalries and friendships. The wedding scene is filled with emotional revelations and serves as a backdrop for character growth, particularly for Richie, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Additionally, fan-favorite Claire, brought to life by Molly Gordon, helps to address unresolved tensions with Carmy, showcasing the evolution of their relationship throughout the season. The finale ties up long-running storylines, leaving viewers with a sense of closure.

Much of the charm of The Bear lies in its skilled ensemble cast, which continues to demonstrate exceptional chemistry and talent. The season wraps up intense character arcs while ensuring that audiences feel a connection to the trials and triumphs of the kitchen staff.

All 10 episodes of The Bear Season 4 are currently streaming on Hulu, inviting fans to savor the drama and comedy once again.