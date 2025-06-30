FX’s ‘The Bear’ Season 4 Premieres with Low Key Marketing Approach

LOS ANGELES, CA — FX‘s acclaimed dramedy ‘The Bear‘ returned for its fourth season on Wednesday, June 25. Viewers can now stream all ten episodes on Hulu.

The show, which stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto and Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, has gained a strong following since its debut. However, this season’s marketing campaign has felt subdued compared to its previous promotional efforts.

Before the launch, many noted the absence of extensive promotion for ‘The Bear.’ While advertising in New York City was once everywhere, there seemed to be fewer billboards this time around. A spokesperson for FX insisted that the marketing strategy was robust, despite the lack of visible ads.

Following a virtual press junket that was set for June 9 but later canceled, the absence of interviews with key figures, including the show’s leads, further contributed to a quiet rollout. Jeremy Allen White is involved in a Bruce Springsteen biopic, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach is set to star in the upcoming ‘Fantastic Four,’ complicating their availability.

Despite these challenges, FX has enjoyed critical acclaim, winning numerous Emmys in 2024. The network typically maintains an accommodating stance toward the media, making this year’s limited access particularly surprising.

Review embargoes before the premiere were lifted at 11:15 p.m. PT, allowing most fans to binge the entire season before critics could publish their feedback. This unusual timing added to speculations about the show’s perceived quality.

On the night’s premiere, FX representatives urged reviewers to note “spoiler alerts” to protect fans from potential plot revelations. Still, episode titles and descriptions were only released after the premiere, raising eyebrows.

In terms of story, Season 4 picks up right after a critical review, pushing Carmy and his team to prove their restaurant can thrive under scrutiny. The stakes for the characters are higher than ever, as failure could mean closing the restaurant.

While earlier seasons received praise for their originality, critics are divided on the latest installment. Some, like THR’s Angie Han, feel that Season 4 lacks the same spark as previous seasons.

In the end, fans and critics alike are excited to engage with the new episodes. Viewers will have to watch and form their own opinions about whether the direction of the story meets their expectations.