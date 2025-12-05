Bearcats Prepare for Crosstown Shootout Against Xavier

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati men’s basketball team is set to face Xavier for the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cintas Center. The game will be broadcast on TNT and 700 WLW, as well as through the TuneIn app.

This season marks the 125th year of competition for Cincinnati men’s basketball. In recognition of this milestone, the program will celebrate its rich history, iconic players, and cultural legacy throughout the year. Cincinnati has been recognized as a top-10 program in college basketball history by the Associated Press, with 44 All-Americans and 41 conference titles to its name.

Defensively, Cincinnati ranks fourth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing an average of just 63.4 points per game. The Bearcats also lead the country in non-steal turnover percentage at 12.8%. They sit eighth in block percentage (18.3%) and turnover percentage (23.8%).

On the offensive end, Cincinnati is playing at a faster pace, holding the 26th spot nationally in average offensive possession length at 15.0 seconds. Their opponents average 17.6 seconds per possession.

Cincinnati currently leads the Big 12 in opponent field goal percentage at 37.2%. The team has only retained 13.3% of its scoring, 71.6% of its rebounding, and 17.5% of its assists from last year’s squad, with just one starter and two letterwinners returning.

Senior forward Miller, despite missing games due to injury, ranks tied for 14th nationally in double-doubles with four and is first in the Big 12 with an average of 8.00 defensive rebounds per game. His impressive stats include a total of 10.2 rebounds per game and a 64.6% field goal percentage.

Graduate player Johnson leads the Big 12 with a 50.0% mark from three-point range and ranks 14th nationally in that category. He also holds a free-throw percentage of 92.9%, ranking 27th in the country.

This will be the 93rd meeting between Cincinnati and Xavier, a series in which Cincinnati leads 52-40. However, Xavier has dominated at the Cintas Center, winning the last 10 matchups there. Cincinnati won the previous meeting last year with a score of 68-65 at Fifth Third Arena.

Xavier, under first-year head coach Richard Pitino, enters the game with a 6-3 record and is on a three-game winning streak, having defeated West Virginia, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and Saint Francis. Graduate forward Tre Carroll leads the Musketeers, averaging 15.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, while senior guard Roddie Anderson III adds 13.9 points per contest.