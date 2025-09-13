Sports
Bearcats Prepare for Match Against Northwestern State After Home Win
Cincinnati, OH – The University of Cincinnati Bearcats are set to host Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 13, following a triumphant home-opening win that ended a 322-day losing streak.
The Bearcats will take the field at Nippert Stadium for this afternoon matchup, looking to continue their strong performance against an opponent they have historically dominated, outscoring them 107-9 in their last two encounters.
This game will be broadcast live for fans who cannot attend in person. It presents a valuable opportunity for Cincinnati to build momentum and showcase their improvements this season.
The excitement is palpable as the Bearcats aim to add another victory to their record. Fans and players alike are looking forward to a competitive and enjoyable game.
This story was updated to correct an earlier inaccuracy regarding the game details.
