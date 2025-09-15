Bears Cornerback Jaylon Johnson Out Indefinitely With Groin Injury

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely due to a groin injury, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Johnson, 26, left the field during the second quarter of the Bears’ 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. After making a diving pass breakup, he received medical attention on the field before walking to the sideline.

Initially injured while training in the offseason, Johnson had already missed training camp, the preseason, and the Bears’ season opener. He had been placed on the non-football injury list in late July after tearing his adductor off his pelvic bone. Johnson discussed this injury on “The Pivot” podcast.

After his exit from the game, Bears coach Ben Johnson remarked that he believed both Jaylon Johnson and linebacker who also left the game early with a hamstring injury had “re-aggravated” their respective injuries. The team is still evaluating the severity of Johnson’s condition and whether surgery will be necessary.

The Bears’ defense struggled significantly during the game, allowing 52 points—the most the team has surrendered since 2014. The Lions capitalized on the Bears’ defense, averaging 8.8 yards per play, the highest rate allowed by Chicago since 1961.

With Johnson sidelined, defensive back Wright is expected to take over his duties, as he did during Johnson’s previous injury absence. Johnson’s absence poses a significant challenge for the Bears’ defense, as he is widely regarded as one of the team’s best players.

Head coach Ben Johnson is scheduled to address the media at 3 p.m. CT on Monday for further updates on the situation.