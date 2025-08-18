Bears Cornerback Terell Smith Injured in Preseason Game Against Bills

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith exited Sunday night’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills due to a leg injury. Smith suffered a non-contact injury to his left leg in the final minutes of the first half. He was quickly carted off the field.

Smith was having a strong training camp, competing for the second outside cornerback position against teammates Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, and Nahshon Wright. The Bears are already dealing with injuries in their secondary. Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson has been sidelined since a leg injury before training camp but is expected to return for the team’s season opener. Meanwhile, cornerback Kyler Gordon is week-to-week with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Ben Johnson is facing one of the toughest aspects of coaching: injuries. Following the loss of running back Deion Hankins earlier in the game, Johnson witnessed another significant injury. As the Bears held a commanding 28-0 lead, Smith’s injury shocked everyone on the field. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin noted the severity of the injury, mentioning how swiftly medical staff brought a cart to take Smith back to the locker room.

“Man, that’s awful. Terell Smith carted back to the locker room with a towel over his head,” Cronin tweeted. After assessing his condition, the Bears ruled Smith out for the remainder of the game due to a knee issue.

The team hopes for a positive update on Smith’s condition, as the initial estimates suggested it may not be as severe as it appeared. The Bears are anxiously awaiting news while focusing on the preparation for the upcoming season.