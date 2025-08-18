Bears Cornerback Terell Smith Injured in Preseason Game Against Bills

Chicago, IL – Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith left Sunday night’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills with a leg injury. Smith suffered a non-contact injury to his left leg during the final minutes of the first half and was carted off the field.

Smith had made a strong impression in training camp, competing for the second outside cornerback role alongside Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, and Nahshon Wright. The Bears are already dealing with injuries at the cornerback position. Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson has been sidelined since before training camp due to a leg injury, but is expected to return for the Week 1 opener. Last week, Kyler Gordon also sustained a hamstring injury and is considered week-to-week.

“Hopefully, before camp ends, we’ll be able to get him back,” Bears coach Ben Johnson said about Gordon. Johnson also expressed optimism for Johnson’s recovery, stating, “He is right on track, he is right where he needs to be.” He acknowledged that such injuries can vary in recovery time.

Defensive backs coach Al Harris noted that Johnson would adapt well to defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s system despite missing time with his injury. “He has been attentive in meetings,” Harris said. “He has a high football IQ.”

In light of the injuries, the Bears signed cornerbacks Mekhi Garner and Kaleb Hayes, along with safeties Millard Bradford and Mark Perry, to reinforce their roster. Johnson indicated the team would likely simplify their game plan to accommodate the new players, stating, “Schematically, we’ll be smart and keep it fairly simple in the game.”

Rookie cornerback Zah Frazier has yet to practice this camp due to personal reasons. However, there was some positive news when Nick McCloud and Terell Smith practiced on Wednesday despite Smith’s earlier injury.

The Bears recently extended Gordon’s contract for three years at $40 million, while Johnson signed a four-year extension worth $76 million in March 2024. Smith’s injury leaves the Bears with an uncertain depth chart heading into the final weeks of training camp.