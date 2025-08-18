Bears Dominate Bills in Preseason Showdown

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears showcased their offense in a dominating 38-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game on Sunday. Quarterback Williams, making his preseason debut, completed 6 of 10 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown during his time on the field.

The Bears’ first team wasted no time, marching down the field on a 92-yard opening drive that culminated in a 36-yard touchdown pass from Williams to wide receiver Zaccheaus. ”I think it sets a tone for us as a team,” said Williams. “It was extremely important.”

Despite starting the game backed up at their 8-yard line due to a kickoff mishap, the Bears managed to dominate the first half, outgaining the Bills 528-180. Williams was notably effective, showcasing a solid connection with tight ends Odunze and Pagau, as well as wide receivers Zaccheaus and Sutton.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson praised Williams’ performance. “He’s really been locked in,” Johnson said. “It’s important to stack good days together.” Given the strong opening performance, Williams emphasized the importance of maintaining a growth mindset for the remainder of the preseason.

Conversely, the Bills struggled, playing mostly backups against Chicago’s starting squad. Head coach Sean McDermott expressed his disappointment with his team’s showing, stating they were “outgained and out-fundamentaled.” With the offense managing only 47 net yards, McDermott called for significant improvements from his second stringers moving forward.

The Bears’ victory sets the tone for the team’s aspirations as the regular season approaches, while the Bills will need to regroup as they prepare for their final preseason game next week.