Bears Extend Backup QB Tyson Bagent Through 2027 Season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have signed backup quarterback Tyson Bagent to a two-year contract extension, keeping him with the team through the 2027 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Although financial terms were not disclosed, a source informed ESPN that Bagent’s deal is worth $10 million, with the potential to earn up to $16 million through incentives. Bagent, 25, was entering the final season of his rookie contract and would have been a restricted free agent after the 2025 campaign.

Bagent joined the Bears as an undrafted free agent from Division II Shepherd University in 2023. Since then, he has served as Chicago’s backup quarterback and has made a notable impression on the team’s new coaching staff. He had a strong preseason performance against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, completing 13 of 22 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown.

Despite the addition of veteran quarterback Case Keenum this offseason, Bagent managed to maintain his position as the No. 2 quarterback for the Bears as he prepares for another season. Head coach Ben Johnson praised Bagent, stating, “He’s been phenomenal… locked in and focused. His teammates feel that from him.”

Bagent started four games during his rookie season in place of former starter Justin Fields, who was sidelined due to a thumb injury. During those games, Bagent led the Bears to a 2-2 record, completing 65.7% of his passes for 859 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions, along with 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

General manager Ryan Poles commented on Bagent’s work ethic, saying, “There isn’t a harder worker on this football team than Tyson Bagent.” The quarterback echoed his appreciation for the compliment, indicating it bolsters his confidence as he continues to strive for improvement.

As the Bears move forward with their new offensive strategy under Johnson, Bagent remains committed and eager to contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming seasons.