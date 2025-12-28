Bears Face 49ers in Key Week 17 Clash at Levi’s Stadium

Santa Clara, California — In a crucial Week 17 matchup, the Chicago Bears face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday night. Both teams enter with an impressive 11 wins, making this game vital for playoff positioning.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and fans are eager to see the outcome that could impact the postseason landscape significantly. The Bears come into the game with some injury concerns but are looking to secure their place in the playoff race.

The Bears released their injury report on Friday, revealing that only two players, wide receiver Rome Odunze and cornerback Nick McCloud, are officially out. Odunze is sidelined with a stress fracture in his foot, while McCloud is away due to illness.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson and wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay were full participants in practice and have no injury designations. However, cornerbacks Nahshon Wright and Josh Blackwell are both questionable, with Wright also dealing with a hamstring issue.

Notably, rookie offensive lineman Luke Newman was activated to the 53-man roster this week, adding depth to the Bears’ lineup. Wide receiver Luther Burden III, who missed last week’s game due to an ankle injury, returned to practice fully and is expected to play.

For the 49ers, tight end George Kittle and receiver Ricky Pearsall are both listed as questionable. Kittle, a seven-time Pro Bowler, suffered an ankle injury but may suit up for the game, according to general manager John Lynch.

The 49ers also confirmed that corner Renardo Green and backup quarterback Kurtis Rourke will not be playing. Both teams look to make final adjustments as they gear up for this much-anticipated showdown.