Bears Face Running Back Challenges Ahead of Vikings Opener

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — As the Chicago Bears gear up for their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, they face significant challenges in their running back lineup due to injuries.

During a recent practice, running back D’Andre Swift received snaps from quarterback Caleb Williams, while other backup quarterbacks directed their handoffs to coaches, highlighting a lean running back corps. Swift described the practice as a “good conditioning day” at Halas Hall.

The Bears’ running back room has been decimated by injuries, with Roschon Johnson and rookie Kyle Monangai both unavailable for practice. Johnson is struggling with a foot injury, while Monangai has been limited due to a hamstring issue. The team also placed veteran Travis Homer on injured reserve, forcing him to miss the first four games of the season.

Bears running back coach Eric Bieniemy expressed confidence in Swift and the remaining backs. “These are my guys. My job is to make sure that I can get the very most out of them,” he said regarding the team’s current roster.

Coach Ben Johnson, formerly with the Detroit Lions, emphasizes the importance of a strong running game. Under his direction, the Lions finished as a top rushing team for three consecutive seasons. This experience is pivotal as he works to replicate that success with the Bears.

General manager Ryan Poles made significant changes to the offensive line, trading for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and adding center Drew Dalman. However, the team did not pursue additional backs during the draft, opting instead to select Monangai late.

Bieniemy has focused on instilling a mindset of efficiency in the running back room. “The shortest distance between two points is a straight line,” he explained, urging players to take the most direct route to gain yards.

Faced with the Vikings, who had one of the league’s best rush defenses last year, the Bears will need to find ways to adapt. Defensive additions for Minnesota, including Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, further complicate the challenge.

Coordination is key, with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle stressing the importance of a strong start off Williams’ cadence. “We’re going to do whatever we need to do to move the football,” Johnson said regarding his planned approach against the Vikings.

Ultimately, much of the burden falls on Swift, who is determined for a bounce-back season after a disappointing previous year. “I approach every single day with the ‘prove it’ mentality,” Swift said, aiming to boost his production and contribute significantly to the Bears’ offensive strategy.