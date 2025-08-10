Bears Focus on Undrafted Free Agents Ahead of Preseason Opener

CHICAGO, IL – The Chicago Bears are preparing for their preseason opener, and with just days to go, they are focusing on undrafted free agents who might make the final roster. NFL training camps are fully underway, so this is a crucial time for these players to impress coaches and management.

This year, the Bears’ roster appears to be one of the strongest in recent memory. However, spots are limited, making it vital for undrafted players to showcase their skills. General Manager Ryan Poles noted that the team will be looking at key names as the roster takes shape.

One player to watch is safety Major Burns, who played 39 games for LSU. At 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds, Burns brings size to the position. Poles has stressed the importance of special teams play for undrafted players trying to earn a roster spot, and Burns will need to demonstrate value there to remain with the Bears.

Backing him up will be Jonathan Owens and Elijah Hicks, both of whom aim to solidify their roles on the team. Hicks has shown promise but is still vying for more playing time, particularly beside veterans like Kevin Byard, who is in the final year of his contract.

Another contender, wide receiver J.P. Richardson from TCU, has caught the attention of coaches with his versatility in training camp. Despite the competition, Richardson’s performance could earn him a spot, especially since the Bears are still determining how many receivers to keep.

Long snapper Luke Elkin from Iowa is also a name to watch. With the Bears looking to find a consistent long snapper after letting go of veteran Patrick Scales, Elkin’s experience and youth could make him an attractive option.

As the preseason progresses, additional undrafted players such as Tysheem Johnson, Xavier Carlton, and Power Echols are expected to fight for limited roster spots. The coming weeks will test the resilience and performance of these hopefuls as the program shapes its 2025 roster.