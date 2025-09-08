Bears Gear Up for Season Opener Against Vikings on Monday Night

Chicago, IL – The Chicago Bears are set to kick off their 2025 NFL season against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Soldier Field, marking the team’s first Week 1 Monday night game since 1997.

This highly anticipated opener not only highlights the debut of new head coach Ben Johnson but also serves as a platform for quarterback Caleb Williams, who is eager to showcase his skills following a turbulent offseason. The Bears will also aim to change their fortunes, having lost seven of their last eight matchups against the Vikings.

Bears chairman George McCaskey made headlines last January when he quipped about broadcaster Joe Buck during Johnson’s introductory press conference. Buck, who has a unique connection to the Bears through his grandfather, expressed pride in being recognized by McCaskey.

“I kind of took it as a badge of honor that he even knows me,” Buck said last week. He also recalled his grandfather playing for legendary Bears coach George Halas.

As the puck drops on the game, Buck will be in the broadcast booth alongside co-analyst Troy Aikman, resonating excitement for what lies ahead in this matchup. Buck highlighted the significance of the preseason dynamics entering this opener, admitting that uncertainties surround both teams.

“The beauty of opening night is everything starts fresh,” Buck said. “We start to form new opinions.”

With the Bears striving for improvement, an eight-win season would be considered a success by many, provided it establishes Williams as the franchise quarterback. Johnson received accolades, ranking him as the third-best play caller heading into this season.

John Lynch, general manager of the Bears, hinted at improvements on the defensive side as well, mentioning promising developments in the interior defensive line, led by the addition of Grady Jarrett, who has brought leadership and experience.

Excitement is palpable in Chicago as fans anticipate seeing how Johnson implements his offensive strategies, particularly focusing on establishing a credible running game involving players like Roschon Johnson. Past seasons have shown that a solid ground game can excel in a play-action offense.

The Vikings, on the other hand, will look to capitalize on their roster’s experience and talent, particularly quarterback J.J. McCarthy who will be making his first start. Minnesota leads the all-time series against the Bears, holding a 68-57-2 advantage.

As the clock counts down to kickoff, analysts are divided on predictions—some lean towards the Vikings, citing their established roster and coaching staff, while others believe the Bears can harness the home-field advantage to secure a victory.

With anticipation building for the season opener, all eyes will be on Soldier Field as the Bears look to find their footing under new leadership and serve notice in the NFC North.