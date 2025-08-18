Bears to Host Bills in Preseason Showdown Sunday Night

CHICAGO, IL – The Chicago Bears will face off against the Buffalo Bills in a preseason matchup on Sunday, August 17. The game is set to kick off at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. MT) at Soldier Field.

Fans looking to watch the game can stream it through the Pro Package, which currently offers $20 off the first month. Monthly passes are also available alongside annual subscriptions.

Both teams will showcase their rosters, with the Bears featuring players like left tackle Theo Benedet and wide receiver Jahdae Walker. The Bills will bring quarterback Mike White and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers to the field.

Betting odds for the game show the Bears as slight favorites, holding a moneyline of -145, and a point spread of -2.5. The Bills, on the other hand, are at +125 with a spread of +2.5. The over/under for the game is set at 40.5 points.

This preseason game serves as an opportunity for both teams to evaluate their players ahead of the regular season.