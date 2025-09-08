Bears Kick Off 2025 Season with High Hopes Against Vikings

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2025 NFL season with renewed energy as they prepare to face off against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Under the leadership of newly appointed head coach Ben Johnson, excitement is building for a team that has struggled to find playoff success in recent years.

Email predictions from Marquee Sports Network’s Scott Bair and Nicholas Moreano spotlight bold expectations for several players. Bair predicts that wide receivers Rome Odunze and D.J. Moore will both surpass 1,000 receiving yards this season, a feat that the Bears failed to achieve last year.

“I expect Bears yards and points to go up significantly under Johnson,” Bair said, highlighting the offensive capabilities that had been evident in Johnson’s previous role with the Detroit Lions.

Moreano presents his own projections, stating that running back D’Andre Swift will exceed 1,000 rushing yards thanks to a revamped offensive scheme. Swift, who has shown flashes of brilliance, could thrive under the guidance of Bears running back coach Eric Bieniemy.

As for the Bears’ defense, Bair suggests that they will rank among the league’s top 10 teams in sacks this year. After a mid-tier performance last season, an upgraded defensive line is expected to pressure opposing quarterbacks more effectively.

“Sweat is coming off a down year but is expected to bounce back,” Bair explained, indicating confidence in lineman Montez Sweat‘s ability to impact the season positively.

Additionally, Moreano believes safety Jaquan Brisker is on the verge of securing a Pro Bowl selection after a standout training camp. His health, however, remains the primary concern.

“He’s a tone setter and a leader for our defense,” Moreano added, underscoring Brisker’s potential impact.

As the team eyes improvement following a disappointing 5-12 finish in 2024, both analysts predict that the Bears could end the season with a winning record, with 8-9 or 9-8 as probable outcomes. They recognize the challenges of a brutal schedule but emphasize that improvement and competitiveness are within reach.

With high aspirations from fans and expectations for players, the Bears’ journey in 2025 begins against a familiar division rival, setting the stage for what could be an exciting season ahead.