Sports
Bears’ Kmet Prepares for Potential Role Increase Against 49ers
San Francisco, CA — The Chicago Bears, currently leading the NFC North with an 11-4 record, face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium in Week 17 of the NFL season. The game’s outcome could impact playoff positioning as teams push for the postseason.
Bears tight end Cole Kmet may see a larger role this week if one of the team’s running backs, who is currently on the injury report, does not play. Kmet has struggled this season, entering Week 17 with just 315 receiving yards and two touchdowns, marking his least productive year since his rookie season.
Despite Kmet’s decline in production, he could still prove valuable to the Bears’ offense. Head Coach Ben Johnson has utilized tight ends effectively, but Kmet’s performance has trailed off, particularly with the emergence of rookie tight end Colston Loveland, who has become the primary receiving threat at the position.
Loveland has recorded 42 receptions for 528 yards and four touchdowns, suggesting he is becoming the clear top tight end. As a result, Kmet may be on the trading block during the upcoming offseason, with teams seeking a capable pass-catching tight end.
Chicago’s management will need to evaluate Kmet’s role carefully as they enter the playoffs. With Kmet under contract for $11.6 million in 2026 and 2027, the Bears may look for cheaper alternatives if he continues to produce at a lower level.
The stakes are high for Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers, and every player’s performance, including Kmet’s, could have long-term implications beyond this season.
