Sports
Bears’ DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus Questionable for 49ers Game
CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Bears have added wide receivers DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus to their injury report, listing both as questionable for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers due to an illness. Moore had participated fully in practice throughout the week, but his availability is uncertain after he reportedly fell ill overnight.
The Bears will release their inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET, which will provide more clarity on Moore and Zaccheaus. With both players potentially sidelined, Chicago may have to rely on Luther Burden, Devin Duvernay, and JP Richardson as their receiving corps, while Rome Odunze is already ruled out with a foot injury.
This news comes at a challenging time for the Bears, who recently clinched the NFC North title after defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night. However, they are still vying for the top seed in the NFC playoffs. The illness now affecting key offensive players complicates their plans as they prepare for a critical matchup against a strong 49ers defense.
Notably, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on X, formerly Twitter, about the team’s situation, adding that Odunze’s absence will be felt. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the illness has impacted several players, with the total number affected now reaching eight, prompting the team to take health precautions.
Moore is crucial for the Bears’ offensive strategy, especially following his overtime touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers last week, a play that helped Chicago secure their recent win. The prospect of missing both him and Zaccheaus raises significant concerns for the Bears as they face the 49ers, marking an important game for maintaining momentum in the playoff race.
As game time approaches, the Bears’ coaching staff and fans alike will be watching closely for updates on Moore’s and Zaccheaus’s conditions, hoping for favorable news before the evening’s kickoff.
