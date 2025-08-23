Bears Rookie Luther Burden III Shines Despite Depth Chart Position

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Chicago Bears‘ rookie wide receiver, Luther Burden III, is making headlines as a dynamic playmaker despite currently being the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart. Selected as the 39th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Burden is set to complement established veterans DJ Moore and Rome Odunze in the passing game for quarterback Caleb Williams.

Hindered by an injury during rookie minicamp and the preseason, Burden showcased his skills in the Bears’ impressive 38-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills last weekend. With three receptions totaling 49 yards, his standout moments included exceptional blocking that helped create scoring opportunities for the team.

“For me, it’s just his comfortability out there in these first two games that he’s played,” said Odunze during a recent interview. “He just looks natural, making moves and people miss like he did in college. It’s great to see how quickly he’s learning and developing.

Moore echoed Odunze’s praise, noting Burden’s ability to absorb knowledge from more experienced players. “He’s like a sponge, taking bits and pieces from everyone, and then going out there and giving his all,” Moore added.

As the fantasy football season gears up, many managers are keen to analyze receiver situations in order to identify value picks. While receiver groups can be risky with multiple talented players, Burden’s potential is drawing attention. Last year, the Bears dealt with underperformance from their top receivers. However, the arrival of new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson offers renewed hope for Burden and his teammates.

Burden may not have received first-round capital, but his impressive college production indicates he could surpass expectations. His ability to adapt and thrive in the NFL ecosystem could make him a valuable asset as the season progresses.

Jacob Infante, a Bears reporter and NFL Draft analyst, highlighted Burden’s strong blocking skills, emphasizing that he goes beyond making catches and yards. FOX analyst Greg Olsen also noted on-air that Bears general manager Ryan Poles believes Burden has the potential to rival Moore and Odunze in terms of performance.

While concerns about his injury loomed during the offseason, Burden’s debut in training camp was a pleasant surprise for coaches and fans alike. His willingness to contribute in crucial plays indicates that he could earn more targets as the regular season approaches. Fans remain excited about Burden’s talent and potential impact on the team.

With the Bears’ season approaching, the buzz about Burden is palpable, suggesting that this rookie may prove his worth sooner than expected.