Bears Running Backs Coach Evaluates D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the upcoming preseason, and running backs coach Eric Bieniemy is focused on his position group. During a Wednesday meeting with the media, Bieniemy expressed his thoughts on players D'Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai, who are expected to play significant roles this season.

Swift, who took 253 carries last season, is set to lead the Bears’ backfield. However, his first campaign with the Bears has been disappointing. “Ideally, I would love for all of them to be perfect… but I know that’s why I’m here,” Bieniemy said as he emphasized the importance of improvement.

Bieniemy has high expectations for Swift’s performance, noting, “I need him to be that kid that I saw that came out of Georgia… and also doesn’t take anything for granted.” Swift’s ability to perform well in pass protection is particularly crucial in this new offensive system.

Despite a solid training camp, Bieniemy insists there is always room for improvement. “There are things he needs to work on… but I think he’s been pretty consistent with his reads and hitting the hole,” Bieniemy said, underscoring Swift’s importance to the team.

Meanwhile, Monangai, a Rutgers alum, has emerged as a valuable asset in training camp, working diligently under Bieniemy’s guidance. “He understands that he’s not perfect… but it ain’t too many mistakes that he’s made that he’s repeated,” Bieniemy stated about the rookie’s progress.

Furthermore, Bieniemy is also integrating receiver DJ Moore into the running back mix. “He’s a great athlete that has good vision,” Bieniemy remarked on Moore, who has expressed eagerness to contribute to the ground game. “I get paid the big bucks to do it, so why not?” Moore said, indicating his willingness to take on new responsibilities.

With a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on the horizon, both Swift and Monangai are expected to showcase their skills. The ongoing evaluation of the running back group will be crucial as the Bears aim to improve a previously struggling running game.