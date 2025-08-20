Sports
Bears Starters to Face Chiefs in Preseason Finale
CHICAGO, Ill. – Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson confirmed that the team’s starters will play in Friday’s preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Johnson announced the news during an interview on Tuesday, stating, “We’ll go ahead and we’ll play. We’ll see how long it is. We need to go through this.”
This matchup comes after the Bears secured a convincing 38-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. Quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive performance, completing 6 of 10 passes for 107 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus.
The Chiefs, led by head coach Andy Reid, will also feature their starters. Reid indicated, “Yeah, they’ll start it off for sure. And then we’ll see how it goes from there.” This game is significant as it serves as a crucial test for both teams before the regular season kicks off.
The Bears’ defense, which managed only three snaps against the Bills, is expected to face a greater challenge against a first-string Chiefs offense that includes notable players. Johnson mentioned the need for a live, padded practice on Wednesday to help prepare the starters for their road experience.
As the Bears gear up for the final preseason game, they hope that Williams can continue to develop his rhythm and that the offensive line can effectively protect him against a formidable Kansas City defense. Johnson added, “This would be really the first time we’re on the road in a preseason. It’s probably good to go through that exercise as well.” The outcome of this game will help them gauge their competitiveness heading into the regular season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
