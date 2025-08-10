Bears’ Starters Sit Out Preseason Opener Against Dolphins

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Chicago Bears will not have most of their starters available when they kick off their preseason against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Aug. 10, at Soldier Field. Head coach Ben Johnson announced that quarterback Caleb Williams will also not suit up for the exhibition.

This game, however, will mark a significant moment for Johnson, who will be debuting as the team’s head coach and play-caller. Johnson has been preparing for this responsibility for months and emphasized that the outcome of this game is important for his coaching staff to solidify communication and execution before the regular season starts.

“We’ve done a lot behind the scenes so far in our walkthrough settings, in terms of very specific situations that both educate the players and allow the coaching staff to get on the same page,” Johnson said. “Once you get into crunch time, we want to ensure that one word tells everybody exactly what’s going on.”

Johnson’s approach to the game will involve using challenges and timeouts effectively, treating the exhibition as if it were a regular season. He is keen to iron out the team’s communication, particularly with his coaching staff as they navigate their new roles.

The Bears conducted a dress rehearsal earlier this month during Family Fest, allowing coaches to practice communication through headsets. Johnson noted, “It’s been a learning process because it’s our first year doing it all together.”

Despite the significant changes, the Bears are focusing on their roster battles, particularly with Williams absent. Competition is ongoing between quarterbacks Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum for the backup position. Bagent is set to start and play the first half, while Keenum awaits his opportunity.

Johnson also commented on the performance during a recent practice, admitting that it was “sloppy,” particularly with the offense missing timing and cadence. “This was more like a real game. And if it continues like that, we’re not going to win many games,” he said.

The Bears are also closely monitoring rookie tight end Colston Loveland, drafted 10th overall, and how he performs as he transitions into the NFL. On the defensive front, the Bears are assessing players like Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter to fill gaps on their line in the absence of key players.

While many starters will sit out against the Dolphins, this preseason opportunity gives the coaching staff a chance to refine strategies and evaluate talent ahead of the regular season opening against Minnesota.